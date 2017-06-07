Wisconsin lags national average in job growth for sixth straight year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lagged the national average in private-sector job growth for the sixth straight year in 2016, according to the new Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Wisconsin's private-sector job growth rate of 0.5 percent was less than half the national average of 1.2 percent, putting the state 33rd in the national rankings for the second-straight year.



The state grew by 11,590 private-sector jobs in 2016.



Wisconsin had averaged a private-sector job creation total of 34,032 per year for Gov. Walker's first five years in office.



Gov. Walker has referred to the QCEW numbers as the most accurate data available, because it is based on survey of 96 percent of all employers in the state.



Contributing to the slower growth in 2016 was a decline in manufacturing jobs. Wisconsin suffered a loss of 3,776 jobs in the state's second-largest industry.



The last year Wisconsin's private-sector job growth rate was above the national average was in 2010.