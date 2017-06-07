Tyrol Basin ski area goes up for sale - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tyrol Basin ski area goes up for sale

VERMONT (WKOW) - The general manager of Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area in Dane County confirms to 27 News the property is for sale.

A realty listing puts a $3,000,000 price tag on the commercial property in the Town of Vermont, adding that it includes 126 acres.

