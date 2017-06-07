MPD: Walgreen's attempted robbery suspect still at large

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a suspect in an attempted robbery at a Walgreen's Tuesday is still at large.

Madison police say at closing time, an employee at the 1725 Northport Dr. Walgreens was bringing the garbage out to a bay area when he was confronted by the suspect, who grabbed the employee by the shirt while brandishing a large, kitchen-type knife.

Several more employees came out to the bay area, scaring the suspect off. A K-9 track was attempted, but police were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation is on-going.