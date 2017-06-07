Teen worker finds $12K in Eau Claire hotel room

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- A man who accidentally left behind $12,000 cash in a hotel room in northwestern Wisconsin has his money back thanks to the honesty of a teenage housekeeper.

Natasha Stone (17) was cleaning a room at the AmericInn in Eau Claire recently when she discovered the large amount of cash and some personal documents in a cooler. Keeping the cash wasn't an option for her, Stone says it's a karma thing -- if you do something good, positive things will happen to you.

The hotel's general manager Cathy Tepaske tells WQOW they repeatedly tried to contact the man who had reserved the room, but were unsuccessful. He did return the next day and was relieved the cooler and its contents were still there. He rewarded Stone with $100.