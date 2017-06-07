Senate committee passes " cookie bill" with $25,000 income limit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Senate committee passes " cookie bill" with $25,000 income limit for home bakers

MADISON (WKOW) -- One week after a state judge ruled Wisconsin's law banning the sale of home-baked goods unconstitutional, a State Senate committee passed legislation allowing people to sell up to $25,000 worth of home-baked goods per year without obtaining a food processing plant license.

The original version of SB 271 would have set the income limit at $7,500, but an amendment passed by the Senate Committee on Public Benefits, Licensing and State-Federal regulations supported boosting the limit to be more in line with neighboring states.

The $25,000 limit would put Wisconsin on the same level as Illinois, and above both Michigan and Minnesota. Iowa has no limit on the amount of home-baked goods that can be sold

All of those states already allow the sale of home-baked goods without a license.

A separate bill being circulated by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) would eliminate food processing plant license requirements for bakers of all sizes.

Speaker Vos has stopped past attempts to eliminate the licensing requirement for home bakers, a measure opposed by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

