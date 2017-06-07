Attorney for Steven Avery files post-conviction notice

Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
In 2006 numbers show there was only one place in North America for green burials. Today there are more than 300. That includes a few in Wisconsin.
A realty listing puts a $3,000,000 price tag on the commercial property in the Town of Vermont, adding that it includes 126 acres.
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.
High speed chase ends in crash in Beloit, man busted for OWI-5th.
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.
Mazda is recalling thousands of older sports cars to fix possible fuel line leaks and problems with the front suspensions.
Madison officials are warning of a recent scam. Juveniles are reportedly going door-to-door asking for donations for the MSCR program.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind to Austin,Texas.
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
An Iranian state-run news website says 12 people were killed and 42 wounded in attacks on the country's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency says the siege at parliament is over and that four attackers have been killed.
A Madison man who ran a car repair shop was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for shooting two men, killing one of them.
A new report shows Medicaid provides more health coverage to rural communities than Wisconsin's metro areas.
A burglary at a Janesville gas station was caught on camera.
