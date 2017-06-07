Digging Deeper: Poor internet access puts rural students at disadvantage

SPRING GREEN/RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- In today's digital age, the internet is a tool for school, but not all students have equal access to it once they get home.

"I just want to pull my hair out because I can't get done what I need to do to keep my grades up," said Sterling Kleist, an incoming senior at Richland Center High School.

He has trouble accessing high-speed internet at home, putting him at a disadvantage among his fellow classmates and other students his age across the state. But he's not alone.

"That's a huge problem," said Tom Wermuth, the superintendent at River Valley School District in Spring Green.

Wermuth said it's an issue hundreds of students face in rural areas.

