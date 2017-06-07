Digging Deeper: Poor internet access puts rural students at disa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Digging Deeper: Poor internet access puts rural students at disadvantage

SPRING GREEN/RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- In today's digital age, the internet is a tool for school, but not all students have equal access to it once they get home. 

"I just want to pull my hair out because I can't get done what I need to do to keep my grades up," said Sterling Kleist, an incoming senior at Richland Center High School. 

He has trouble accessing high-speed internet at home, putting him at a disadvantage among his fellow classmates and other students his age across the state. But he's not alone.

"That's a huge problem," said Tom Wermuth, the superintendent at River Valley School District in Spring Green. 

Wermuth said it's an issue hundreds of students face in rural areas. 

Coming up on 27 News on Thursday, we're digging deeper into the impacts its having on students and the extremes they have to go to just to complete their homework assignments. 

