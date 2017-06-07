UPDATE: HazMat gives all-clear at Madison apartment building - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: HazMat gives all-clear at Madison apartment building

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team has given the all-clear from Lux Apartments after determining there was no threat to the public.

Madison police and the United States Postal Service will be taking over the investigation into the matter.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department tells 27 News they have a HazMat team on the way to Lux Apartments on West Johnson Street.

Firefighters were told there was a strange package that came to the building with an unidentified object or substance inside.  Police have requested HazMat take a look.

