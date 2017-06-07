UPDATE: HazMat gives all-clear at Madison apartment building

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team has given the all-clear from Lux Apartments after determining there was no threat to the public.

Madison police and the United States Postal Service will be taking over the investigation into the matter.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department tells 27 News they have a HazMat team on the way to Lux Apartments on West Johnson Street.

Firefighters were told there was a strange package that came to the building with an unidentified object or substance inside. Police have requested HazMat take a look.

