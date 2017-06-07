Juneau County Mystery: Bottles and bones found under tree stump

New Lisbon (WKOW) -- The discovery of bottles and bones dating back decades has archaeologists, historians and even a stump removal specialist trying to unravel a mystery in New Lisbon.

Mike Edwards didn't expect to be digging into local history when he was initially hired to remove a the stump of a fallen Cottonwood tree from a quiet backyard in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

As Edwards began digging he discovered more than just roots.

"For lack of a better pun, I was stumped," Edwards said.

He came across antique glass bottles while cleaning up the roots. Upon further digging about 30 more apothecary, medicine and general bottles were discovered laying in an orderly fashion under the stump. Most of the bottles are in one piece and are in great condition considering they have been buried for decades.

"Then we started to find bone pieces," Edwards said.

Rose Clark , historian at the Juneau County Historical Society, said Edwards was "quite excited about the bones" and she hopes to help iron out the details of the case.

"I think it would be very important to find out [more about the bones]," Clark said. "Years down the road people might be talking about the bones they found in New Lisbon." By finding out more information, Clark hopes to have an answer for future inquiries.

Besides talking to Clark, Edwards also sought out the expertise of the Juneau County Coroner who, Edwards said, will look at the bone pieces and run a DNA test. WKOW reached out to the coroner and haven't heard back on the DNA test's timeline. UW La Crosse archaeologists did a quick scan of the site this week and didn't think the remains were human.

Although the type of remains are still unconfirmed, there are a lot of hunches as to how and why the bones and bottles were buried under the Cottonwood tree.

"The bones took it from interesting to 'we need to find out more,'" Edwards said.

As the stump-remover continues to sift through the soil, Edwards just wants closure to the case.

"I like to end the story and you can't end the story without a DNA test," Clark said.