State budget committee won't meet this week as impasse continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a major deadline looming, the Wisconsin State Legislature's budget-writing committee will not meet this week.



The lack of movement emphasizes just how large the budget impasse is between Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) and Republican leaders of the State Assembly and Senate.

Assembly Republicans have introduced their own transportation and education budgets, which is major contributing factor as to why there's no agreement in either area yet.

The current two-year state budget will expire on June 30th and it now looks very unlikely the 2017-19 budget will be in place by the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.



Speaking to reporters after an event at UW-Madison Wednesday afternoon, Walker downplayed any tension in the negotiation process.



The Governor said he met again with Assembly and Senate leaders earlier in the day.

"We're not one side saying 'we want to raise property taxes dramatically' and the other saying 'we want to cut it,'" said Gov. Walker. "We're all saying we want to put money into schools, we're all saying we want to lower property taxes, we're all saying we want a safe and sound transportation system. It's just a question of, specifically, how far and how do we get there."

Governor Walker said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) was not part of Wednesday's budget discussions.

In the past few days, Vos has said he has until his wedding day in October to finish the budget and that he's "not going to leave his brain at the door" and just rubber stamp what the Governor wants.

Governor Walker smiled when asked if he's frustrated with those sort of brazen public statements from Speaker Vos, saying he believes Assembly Republicans are merely trying to stake out a negotiating position.

If July 1 comes without a new budget in place, the state government would continue to operate at current funding levels.

Governor Walker said that can continue for at least a few weeks into the new fiscal year without major problems.