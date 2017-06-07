Wisconsin Republican thinks Earth is 6,000 years old

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker isn't saying how old he thinks the earth is, after a fellow Republican said he believes it's just 6,000 years old.

Rep. Jesse Kremer said in a May 11 legislative hearing that it was a fact that the earth was 6,000 years old. He made the comment during testimony on a bill he's sponsoring that would punish anyone who tries to disrupt free speech on college campuses.

Kremer said Wednesday the earth's age is "my biblical belief. Other people believe the same thing. That's all I'm going to say."

When asked about Kremer's belief, Walker dodged the question saying, "The only timeframe I'm worried about is whether the budget gets done this summer."

Scientists say evidence shows the earth is about 4.5 billion years old.