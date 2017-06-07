Police: Madison murder victim shot, then beaten and robbed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbed.



Four men were charged with felony murder and armed robbery Wednesday in connection with the killing of 33-year old Michael Meaderds.



Both 30-year old Emmanuel Johnson, and 26-year old Steven Johnson appeared in Dane County court. Two other men who are charged, 30-year old Odum Carter and 26-year old Devon Davis, remain at large, and police consider them armed and dangerous.



Shortly after he entered court, Emmanuel Johnson mouthed the words, "I didn't do it," to a large court gallery filled with the victim's family members and friends.



Assistant Dane County District Attorney James Quattromani says the four men burst into the apartment, and Meaderds was shot.



"After that wound was sustained, the defendant, after this person would have been mortally wounded and paralyzed, beat him, and searched for property on him," Quattromani says.



A criminal complaint states Steven Johnson admits to hitting the victim with a gun, and his fist, but denies being the shooter.

Authorities say the victim's fiancee and a small child were present during the fatal attack.



The complaint also states a teenager told police Meaderds was a drug dealer.



"(Teenager) Acknowledged that he and Mike are involved in dealing marijuana," the complaint states. "He stated that the (apartment) safe kept money, marijuana, and a Taurus handgun and that all of these items were now missing."



When court commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for both of the Johnson men at $500,000, the court gallery erupted in applause.



"Emotions running high," the victim's friend, Aziel Bell says. "Mike was a good guy, he was loved by the community, so everybody is in pain right now."

The day after Meaderds' killing, family members made an appeal to the public for information that could lead to the capture of those responsible for his death. Authorities say Emmanuel Johnson was arrested in Sun Prairie, Steven Johnson in Beloit.

Meaderds, who worked as a cook at local restaurants, is survived by several children.











