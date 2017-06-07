Bicyclists get chance to try bratcakes for Madison Bike Week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bicyclists get chance to try bratcakes for Madison Bike Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's bike week in Madison. The capitol city is celebrating all week long with unique events going on each day through Friday.

On Wednesday, SERA Cycling Group served bratcakes along the bike path on John Nolen Drive. It's like it sounds, a brat actually wrapped in a pancake and smothered in maple syrup. Bike riders of all ages rode by to grab a snack.

"This is one of my favorite days of the year," said Ryan Birkictht, Marketing Communications Manager for SERA Cycling Group. "I love seeing the community come together. Being a local cycling company, it's really nice to get out and talk to people that are purchasing and supporting you through purchasing your products."

Another part of bike week is to raise awareness of bike safety. SERA Cycling Group is a local company of over 200 employees. They sell and manufacture bike equipment right here in Madison.

