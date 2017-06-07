Today Not Tomorrow Family Resource Center opens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Today Not Tomorrow Family Resource Center opens

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new space opened Wednesday for parents and caregivers to learn more about taking care of their young children.

The Today Not Tomorrow Family Resource Center, located at 8 Straubel Court in Madison, provides programming for families on child management skills. The nonprofit center says it hopes to allow families and their infants and toddlers to play, learn, and grow together.

The center says it hopes to help build self-esteem within families.

"We're here to support families and here to help families navigate those territories that might feel real stressful," said Executive Director of Today Not Tomorrow Inc. Bette Banks.

The Family Resource Center is open five days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

