Funeral for Pawel Tordoff, victim of Cambria blast, to be held Friday

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The family of Pawel Tordoff, a victim of the Didon Milling blast in Cambria, has announced a funeral will be held Friday.

A post on a gofundme page for Tordoff's family says the funeral will be held Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.

A Rosary will be at 9:15 a.m., followed by Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a lunch.

