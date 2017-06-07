MPD: Shots fired at Verona Road gas station - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Shots fired at Verona Road gas station

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say shots have been fired at a Verona Road gas station.

Madison police say a witness reported hearing at least four gunshots following a disturbance Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.

Police say surveillance video shows several young men fighting near the gas pumps just before the gunfire. All of the men, some in vehicles, left quickly after the shots.

Officers recovered a shell casing, and an SUV that has been at the pumps was later located. It had been hit by a couple of bullets.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.