MPD: Shots fired at Verona Road gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say shots have been fired at a Verona Road gas station.

Madison police say a witness reported hearing at least four gunshots following a disturbance Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road.

Police say surveillance video shows several young men fighting near the gas pumps just before the gunfire. All of the men, some in vehicles, left quickly after the shots.

Officers recovered a shell casing, and an SUV that has been at the pumps was later located. It had been hit by a couple of bullets.

Police say there were no injuries reported.