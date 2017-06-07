Sun Prairie softball returns to state tournament

For the first time since 2013, the Sun Prairie softball team is returning to the WIAA state tournament.

"Oh. I can't wait. The atmosphere in the stands is so cool. I can't imagine what it's going to be like on the field," says senior outfielder Alyssa Blair. "I went in 2012 and 2013 when they went. I was like that wide-eyed girl in the stands. So, hopefully, I'm a wide-eyed player in the outfield."

The Cardinals will have a tough task. They face the defending state champions, Stevens Point, in the Division 1 quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

"We really have nothing to lose where we're playing the defending state champs," says senior infielder Maddy Kromke. "They have everything to lose because they're playing an underdog who hasn't been there for four years now."

The Cardinals have never won a state title. However, the group carries a 23-3 record into the tournament and a bunch of confidence, according to senior Jada Ward.

""If we just keep our heads on straight and keep going with what we're doing, we could possibly pull it off."