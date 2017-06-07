Sun Prairie softball returns to state tournament

Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.
It's bike week in Madison. The capitol city is celebrating all week long with unique events going on each day through Friday. On Wednesday, Saris Cycling Group served bratcakes along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker isn't saying how old he thinks the earth is, after a fellow Republican said he believes it's just 6,000 years old.
Three weeks have passed since a tornado ripped apart areas in northwestern Wisconsin, and as they continue picking up the pieces, a new grant announced Wednesday will help in those efforts.
With a major deadline looming, the Wisconsin State Legislature's budget-writing committee will not meet this week.
One week after a state judge ruled Wisconsin's law banning the sale of home-baked goods unconstitutional, a State Senate committee passed legislation allowing people to sell up to $25,000 worth of home-baked goods per year without obtaining a food processing plant license.
Wisconsin lagged the national average in private-sector job growth for the sixth straight year in 2016, according to the new Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind to Austin,Texas.
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
An Iranian state-run news website says 12 people were killed and 42 wounded in attacks on the country's parliament and the shrine of its revolutionary leader.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency says the siege at parliament is over and that four attackers have been killed.
Newly released dash cam video shows the seconds leading up to a crash between a squad car and a bear.
