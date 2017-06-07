Rigorous training for police K-9 teams

MT. PLEASANT (WKOW) -- Police dogs are used more and more these days in situations that are becoming more and more dangerous.

That's why the Racine police department K-9 team keeps a weekly training schedule.

In this case, a haunted house in Mt. Pleasant got some off-Halloween use as the training ground.

The various displays and special effects test the dogs' focus on their critical mission: finding people, drugs, and explosives.

"We have to put them in totally different situations and they have to be able to react and do their jobs in those situations. Every day there's something these dogs will do where we go like, wow," David Arnai of Racine PD told WISN.

From a haunted house to a home on a residential street, to a school bus, to a wooded area, the Racine K-9's train in different environments at least once a week.