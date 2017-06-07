Recall Alert: Southern Grove cashews

MADISON (WKOW) -- A warning for cashew lovers: Southern Grove is recalling its 'Cashew halves and pieces with Sea Salt' because there may be glass inside the canisters.
The nuts were sold at Aldi stores in Wisconsin.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
If you have any of these, you should take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.
