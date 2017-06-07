Madison Sports Hall of Fame inducts four new members - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Sports Hall of Fame inducts four new members

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Madison Sports Hall of Fame grew by four members. The 55th class was inducted Wednesday night at Monona Terrace.

This year's group consisted of high school soccer coach Ron Holzhueter, professional hockey referee Dan Schachte, ice boat builder Bill Mattison and Tae Kwon Do Grandmaster Dr. Jae Bock Chung.

