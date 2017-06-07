Battle-tested Marshall ready for state softball tournament

MARSHALL, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Marshall Cardinals return to the WIAA State Softball Tournament on Friday, a first since 1994. The oldest player on the Cardinals current roster was born in 1999.

Led by their four senior captains, Marshall won the South Division of the Capitol Conference this spring. To make it to the state tournament, the Cardinals had to battle it out against Arcadia in their sectional final.

"This team has so much fight in us. We fight till the end," said senior captain Liv Henning. "Our sectional final game went to 9 innings and that's because we have the heart and the fight to get done."

Marshall won that game, 11-8, to claim one of the four spots in the Division 3 field.

Marshall will face Weyauwega-Fremont this Friday at noon at Goodman Diamond. The girls admit they don't know a whole lot about their next opponent, but are choosing to focus on their own game instead.

"We just try to stay together and play our game and not worry about how the other team is playing," said senior captain Harlie Jordan. "Just how we're gonna go out there and show them the best game we can play."