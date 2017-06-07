Aguilar's 2-out hit backs Nelson as Brewers beat Giants 6-3 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Jimmy Nelson pitched six solid innings and Jesus Aguilar drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the fifth to help the Milwaukee Brewers pull away from the San Francisco Giants for a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.
   Nelson (4-3) struck out six and allowed seven hits along with his first walk since May 23. But he was still sharp enough -- outside of a three-run third inning -- to earn his second win in three starts.
   Aguilar went 2 for 4. He turned quickly on a 1-2 fastball away from Ty Blach (4-3) for a two-out double to right field that scored Domingo Santana from first to snap a 3-all tie.
   Claimed off waivers from Cleveland in the offseason, Aguilar is hitting .328 over his last 23 games. He has filled in well as the third-place hitter for injured outfielder Ryan Braun.
   Buster Posey homered for the Giants.

