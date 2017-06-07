Shooting suspect ID'd by Janesville PD - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Shooting suspect ID'd by Janesville PD

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville identified the man they've arrested in connection with a shooting on Monday.
    They say he is 21 year old Sundiata Roach.
    Police say Roach and another person got into a fight over money, and Roach opened fire.
    The other person was not hurt.  

