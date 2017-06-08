Friends seeking answers, mourning death of windsurfer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friends of a man who was killed while windsurfing on Lake Mendota last week say they still have a lot of questions about his death, but Wednesday night, they gathered to remember the life of Yu Chen.

Madison's Chinese community organized a vigil to pay tribute to him. Chen was a windsurfing instructor and a medical physicist.

His coworkers say his work had a major impact on radiation therapies.

"There are thousands of patients being treated across the world every day. Their treatments are faster, safer, higher-quality because of things Yu worked on," says Don Parnell, who worked with Chen at 21st Century Oncology.

Chen died while doing what he loved. He was hit and killed by a UW Lifesaving Station boat while he was windsurfing on the lake. He taught windsurfing for UW's Hoofer program. Those who knew him on the water say he was a skilled windsurfer and was always there for everyone when out on the lake.



"When we'd go windsurfing, we always had each other's back," says windsurfer Azi Davoodi. "Yu was the guy that he would always tell you, you could ask him for help and he would be there for you."



Davoodi says it's going to be hard to get back out on the water after Chen's death. Many are still waiting on details of the investigation into his death.

"I think we all want to know what happened and his family they want to know," says Junyi Ma, president of Madison's Chinese Community Organization. "The whole community wants to know and make sure this lake is safe. If there's something wrong, they need to fix it."

Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident but have not released new details since immediately following Chen's death.