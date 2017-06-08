Comey hearing could take social media by storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- All eyes will be on Washington Thursday for the long-awaited testimony of fired former FBI Director James Comey.

"This is the Superbowl of politics," said Steve Noll, a marketing professor at Madison College. He says the anticipation has been storming over social media in the days leading up to the hearing.

"If anything, there's going to be a lot of eyeballs both on television and on social media following everything that's going on in real time," he added.

Noll says there could be a perfect storm that would make people start talking quickly, from the beginning of the hearing.

"For Comey to drop something really groundbreaking right away because the entire United States, or even entire world, will stop what they're doing and start tuning in and following in real time," Noll said.

Comey's opening statement was released today, serving as a preview to the main showdown. According to the transcript, Comey says the president demanded his loyalty, urged him to drop the investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and pressed him to publicly say that the president was not under investigation.

Now, America will have to wait and see how he responds to questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Noll says, it will also be interesting to see if President Trump will tweet as it all plays our on Capitol Hill.

"This is unprecedented. No president in history has ever done real time interactions like this," Noll added. "Trump will do what Trump does no matter what he tells anyone, no matter what anyone says to him. He will do what he does."

You can watch Comey testify on WKOW 27 News during an ABC Special Report that starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday.