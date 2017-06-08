What's Going Around: Outdoor injuries and pink eye

MADISON (WKOW) -- The kids are out of school for the summer, or soon will be, and doctors are reminding them to play safely outside.

That's because already, many are seeing more outdoor injuries. Nurse practitioner Kim Curran with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's McKee Clinic says kids are coming in with fractures, sprains and head injuries related to biking, rollerblading and skateboarding.

The injuries mostly happen, she says, because kids are not wearing proper equipment or it's not fitted correctly. Make sure they have knee, elbow and wrist pads and a helmet.

Curran says no one should play through pain, so take a break if you have any. See a doctor if you have trouble walking, significant joint movement restriction, numbness or concussion symptoms. Those are confusion, lack of coordination, poor balance or sensitivity to light. Head to the emergency room or call 911 if you see a bone visible, can't control bleeding or if you lose consciousness.

UPH-Meriter's Monona Clinic is seeing pink eye lately. Physician Assistant Rachel Lewandowski says it's caused by bacteria, viruses or allergies and will cause red eyes, discharge and/or crusting, especially in the morning.

Bacterial pink eye will have a thick yellow or green discharge all day. If it's viral, the discharge will sometimes be thicker, but worse in the morning and becoming more watery during the day. Viral will also have more of a burning or gritty feeling in the eye. If the pink eye is caused by an allergy, you'll have a watery, stringy or clear discharge and itchy eyes.

All types can be treated with a wet washcloth compress: warm for bacterial, cool for allergic and warm or cool for viral. If your symptoms seem to point to a virus or allergy, you can use an over-the-counter antihistamine eye drop like Naphcon-A or Visine-A.

Lewandowski says see a doctor if you think it's bacterial. You'll need them to prescribe you an antibiotic eye drop or gel. Patients should also see a provider if symptoms of any type aren't getting better with home treatment in a week, if there is eye pain, decrease in vision, injury to the eye, swelling in the eye lids or fever.