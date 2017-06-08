Raising awareness about a common, but not widely known disease

MADISON (WKOW) -- Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.

Debi Weber and Kym Peterson lead the CMT support group in Madison. They explain that their are different strands of CMT that affect patients differently, but the disease primarily influences the peripheral nerves that supply muscles and sensory organs in the limbs. That can lead to muscle wasting and weakness. Other symptoms can include loss of feeling, trouble balancing, trouble walking and trouble gripping objects.

While the disease can be overwhelming, in some ways the diagnosis was a relief for Peterson. "It started to click then," she says. "That's why this was the way it was, and that's why I wasn't able to handle these sports or this functioning, so as difficult as it was, it was kind of like a light bulb finally that gave me the option to get the treatment that I actually needed."

Peterson and Weber encourage others with CMT to come their bi-monthly support gatherings. "It's interesting to be in a group of people. Almost everyone in the room will tell you they've never met another person with CMT, and everyone will tell a similar story: I thought I was clumsy. I wasn't athletic. The gym teacher would say, c'mon try harder, and you knew that you were trying as hard as you could," says Weber.

Saturday, June 10 Weber, Peterson and the support group are working to raise awareness at the Madison Mallard's game. They're hosting a fundraiser and support night where people can ask questions about CMT. Tickets are $25 for the game and food, plus a portion of those tickets will be donated to research for a cure for CMT. Right now, there's none.