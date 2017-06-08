F5 tornado hit Barneveld 33 years ago today

BARNEVELD, WI (WKOW) -- Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County. An F5 is the highest rating that a tornado can achieve.

This tornado destroyed some new construction homes and that is how it managed to be ranked so highly on the Fujita Scale (The Enhanced Fujita Scale was not used in the United States until 2007). The severe weather outbreak from that day spanned eight states with the most significant severe weather in Iowa, Minnesota, and Southern Wisconsin.

The strongest tornado that day began five miles southwest of Barneveld. It intensified and widened as it moved into Barneveld where it destroyed 93 homes and damaged more than 60 more. It then moved into Dane County where it also struck Black Earth. The twister was on the ground for 59 minutes and tracked a 36 mile long path.

The tornado killed nine people and injured another 200. Total damage costs were around 40 million dollars and more than half of that was just in Barneveld.