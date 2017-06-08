Speaker Vos meeting on infrastructure plans with President Trump

MADISON (WKOW) -- Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday as part of a roundtable on the nation's infrastructure with other local and state leaders.



“It’s an honor to have been invited to this important discussion on the nation’s infrastructure and to represent Wisconsin’s interests in that discussion. The state’s infrastructure is falling into disrepair and we need a long-term, sustainable solution to fund our transportation needs," wrote Speaker Vos in a statement. "I look forward to learning more about the administration’s plans to give more power back to the states to innovate and reform. I appreciate that President Trump and his staff are taking the time to talk with state and local officials and listen to our perspectives.”



Speaker Vos's visit to the White House comes as he continues to negotiate with Governor Walker over the state's transportation budget.



Vos and other Assembly Republican leaders have consistently called for raising revenues in order to close the state's transportation fund deficit.



That disagreement has stalled overall state budget negotiations, making it unlikely for the legislature to approve a new two-year state budget before the current one expires July 1.

