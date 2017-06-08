UW Health launches programs to combat hunger

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is launching two programs this summer to help fight hunger in the area.



Next week UW Health will become the first health care provider in Dane County to introduce screening for food insecurity. Food insecurity is when someone doesn't have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.



The other program is a food service for kids. Children who are patients or have an appointment at the hospital can get a free meal from June 12 - August 25.



It's made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer food service program.



"Food insecurity and hunger are linked to health issues, especially diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure. So we're concerned about identifying people who need help with food resources and connecting them to resources in the community," said Robin Lankton, Director of Population Health at UW Health.



One nine adults and one in six children in Dane County live without that regular access to nutritious food. That data is according to Feeding America.