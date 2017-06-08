Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

MADISON (AP) -

Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
   The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.
   The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.
   The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistants under then-head coach Bo Ryan when the Badgers won the Big Ten in 2002 and 2003.

