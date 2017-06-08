Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Outfield prospect Brett Phillips had a short stay with the Milwaukee Brewers in his first trip to the big leagues. The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.More >>
Outfield prospect Brett Phillips had a short stay with the Milwaukee Brewers in his first trip to the big leagues. The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.More >>
"This team has so much fight in us. We fight till the end."More >>
For the first time since 2013, the Sun Prairie softball team is returning to the WIAA state tournament.More >>
Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
UW Health is launching two programs this summer to help fight hunger in the area. Next week UW Health will become the first health care provider in Dane County to introduce screening for food insecurity.More >>
Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday as part of a roundtable on the nation's infrastructure with other local and state leaders.More >>
All eyes are on Capitol Hill Thursday morning as former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate, detailing the conversations in the weeks and months before President Trump fired him.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
A warning for cashew lovers: Southern Grove is recalling its 'Cashew halves and pieces with Sea Salt' because there may be glass inside the canisters.More >>
It's bike week in Madison. The capitol city is celebrating all week long with unique events going on each day through Friday. On Wednesday, Saris Cycling Group served bratcakes along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker isn't saying how old he thinks the earth is, after a fellow Republican said he believes it's just 6,000 years old.More >>
Three weeks have passed since a tornado ripped apart areas in northwestern Wisconsin, and as they continue picking up the pieces, a new grant announced Wednesday will help in those efforts.More >>
With a major deadline looming, the Wisconsin State Legislature's budget-writing committee will not meet this week.More >>
One week after a state judge ruled Wisconsin's law banning the sale of home-baked goods unconstitutional, a State Senate committee passed legislation allowing people to sell up to $25,000 worth of home-baked goods per year without obtaining a food processing plant license.More >>