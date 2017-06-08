Wisconsin wolf population growing

MADISON (WKOW) -- New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of natural Resources shows Wisconsin’s wolf population has grown to between 925 and 952.

That’s up about 6% from the then-record count of 866 to 897 wolves last winter. The currently population could be higher because volunteer trackers counted wolves during the winter, when the population reaches its lowest point before pups are born.

Online DNR records show that, so far this year, there have been 15 confirmed wolf attacks on livestock and one confirmed attack on a hunting dog, and the state has paid out $196,397 in wolf damage compensation so far this year. For comparison, Wisconsin paid out $200,505 in such compensation for all of 2016.