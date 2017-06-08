'Operation Gratitude' gives big to Grant County

LANCASTER, Wis. (WKOW)-- A recent delivery from 'Operation Gratitude' has given first responders in Grant County a reason to smile.

The California-based non-profit sent over 1,115 care packages that included a paracord bracelet, deodorant, lip balm, pens, snacks and more.

"You know, it's pretty neat," said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. "Everyone was excited to get them."

Sheriff Dreckman knows the gift bags from Operation Gratitude couldn't come at a better time since the packages arrived around National Police Week, which ran from May 14 to May 22 this year.

"It really fell in line with all those things going on," Sheriff Dreckman said. "So it was actually really good timing to be able to give something to our people." The care packages from Operation Gratitude had "a lot of useful items in little packages they could use."

Sheriff Dreckman said the non-profit was beyond generous with the gifts.

According to the Facebook post made by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the non-profit first reached out "wanting to provide care packages for the first responders here in Grant County."

However, Sheriff Dreckman said he was initially worried about the number of packages he requested for the county but Operation Gratitude wasn't fazed.

"When I contacted them back they said 'hey, no problem. We just went 10,000 packages to LA County,'" Sheriff Dreckman said. "So they sent 10,000 packages down there, 1,000 here...I think it is a really awesome thing they are doing."

Most of the care bags have been distributed across the first responder community.