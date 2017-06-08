Sun Prairie softball falls to SPASH in state tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie softball falls to SPASH in state tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Sun Prairie softball team's season came to a close on the opening day of the WIAA State Softball Tournament. The Cardinals fell to Stevens Point 6-0 in a Division 1 quarterfinal.

Sun Prairie was limited to just four hits. Schyler Ek had two of those hits. Maddie Gardner threw a complete game in the loss.

The Cardinals end the season with a 23-4 record.

