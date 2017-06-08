UPDATE: Man arrested for Sauk Co. hit-and-run crash that injured bicyclist

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning near the intersection of County Highway PF and Rahl Road.

Charles J. Arndt, 29, was arrested on a tentative charge of felony hit and run causing injury. The sheriff's office notes the Prairie Du Sac man was convicted on a charge of misdemeanor hit and run causing injury in 2007.

They say Arndt was driving a black 2004 Ford Ranger and was one of the persons that called authorities identifying himself as a witness, telling them a "red" Ford Ranger pick-up truck was the suspect vehicle.

Deputies found damage on Arndt's vehicle consistent with those that would have been caused by hitting the bicyclist.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is still investigating and wants anyone with information about this crash to contact their tip line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW)-- Authorities in Sauk County are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run accident with a bicyclist in Prairie Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.



The Sauk County Sheriff says a 44-year-old female was riding a bicycle eastbound on County Highway PF near Rahl Road when she was struck by a truck also traveling eastbound.



"The driver of the vehicle, after he struck the bicyclist, slowed down but didn't stop at the scene and then fled the scene after that," said Sheriff Chip Meister.



The bicyclist was transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital via ambulance and then transported to UW Hospital in Madison where she is being treated for her sustained injuries. Sheriff Meister can't say how badly the woman was hurt.



Authorities are still searching for the vehicle in question. They think it may be a 2005 to 2007 red Ford Explorer or a Ford Ranger pick up. The vehicle should have damage on the passenger side and should also be missing the passenger side mirror.



Sheriff Meister said they still don't have all the details about what happened.



"We don't know if it was a distracted driver or if it was an impaired driver or if it was neither," Sheriff Meister said.



Since the driver fled the scene of the crash, the exact cause currently can't be determined. However, "there's not really any bike lane out there" and traffic on County Highway PF has a speed limit of 55 MPH.



"The thing about this bicycle is that it was well lit," Sheriff Chip Meister said.



Though he said this is the "first bicycle accident in quite some time" Sheriff Meister urges "motorists to be aware there are bicyclists out there at all hours of the day and drivers should give bicyclists their space and pay attention."



Authorities are asking for help to identify the driver of the vehicle.



"The citizen involvement is a great help, as well, and social media help is good so hopefully somebody knows somebody that has this type of vehicle that we can go check out," Sheriff Meister said.



Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 355-4495 or the Sauk County TIP Line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (888-847-7285).