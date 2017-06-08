UW public opinion expert says Comey's testimony likely credible to average Americans

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW expert on politics and public opinion doesn't think former FBI Director James Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee will change the minds of partisan voters, but likely will have an impact on thousands of Wisconsinites who tuned in without much prior knowledge of the issues discussed.

Journalism Professor Mike Wagner said he had one key takeaway from Thursday's hearing.

"If people hadn't been introduced to James Comey before today, they were probably impressed with him," said Wagner. "I think he looked like a humble, serious, and careful public servant who wanted the American public to know - the FBI did its job, Russia tried to hack our elections, and the President lied to him.

Wagner said the passion with which Comey spoke about the Russian hack of the 2016 election also likely stood out to average Americans.

"A foreign government - often an adversary of our country - tried to influence our election results and that whether you wanted Trump or Clinton to win, that's something to be worried about," is the message Wagner feels Comey successfully got across.

If there was one area where Comey looked weak, Wagner felt it was on his explanation of why he didn't tell the Department of Justice or White House counsel about Trump telling him he "hoped" Comey could let the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn go.

While Wagner doesn't feel Comey's testimony will be fatal for President Trump, it is hard for him to imagine it will help him either.



"His numbers are already very low," said Wagner. "They probably don't have much more to drop unless Republicans start abandoning him. But, it's certainly going to be harder for him to recover with more moderate Americans."