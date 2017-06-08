Ryan, Pocan have very different takes on Comey testimony

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) said former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill shows why President Donald Trump has been so frustrated with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"When the FBI Director tells him on three different occasions he's not under investigation, yet the speculation swirls around the political system that he is - that's frustrating," Speaker Ryan told reporters Thursday morning, as Comey testified.

But Comey also testified that Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others to clear the room at a February 14th meeting, so he could talk to him one-on-one.

Comey said that's when President Trump said he "hoped" he could see to letting go of his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Speaker Ryan blamed that move on inexperience.

"The President's new at this. He's new to government," explained Speaker Ryan. "And so, he probably wasn't steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He's just new to this."

Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) referred to that explanation "political malpractice" on Twitter Thursday and slammed President Trump in a statement.

"Based on what Comey said during his testimony today, there is every indication that President Trump blatantly lied to the American people," stated Rep. Pocan. "This should be of grave concern to everyone, regardless of political party. We've known for a while that the President has changed his story multiple times, but Comey laid bare the extent to which Trump will lie to try and justify his impulsive decisions and irresponsible actions. My conclusion from this testimony is that we desperately need an independent commission now to get to the truth about the Trump Administrations ties to Russia period."