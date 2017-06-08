Frank Lloyd Wright turns 150-years-old today

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a landmark day for Wisconsin and the nation's most famous architect.

Today marks the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright a Wisconsinite, loved, and revered for his distinctive and groundbreaking architecture.

Across the state, and especially here in Madison, where Wright grew, up celebrations ensued paying homage to the late architect, At the Madison Children's Museum, an exhibit opened in Wrights honor called, "From Coops to Cathedrals: The Childhood Nature and Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright".

Debbie Gilpin, Museum President and CEO says Wright became so innovative and inventive thanks in part to the toys and supplies he had at his disposal during his childhood.

"We wanted something that took the kind of things that he did as a child and bring them to life for the kids today, and bring them to a place where kids could access them," says Gilpin.

She says Wright played with things that didn't have manuals, encouraging him as a youngster to use his imagination. That kind of freedom would birth the kind of design creativity that would later become one of the most recognizable forms of architecture in the world.

The Children's Museum wasn't the only place celebrating Wright's 150th Birthday.

Taliesin in Spring Green offered half price tours in honor of the architect. In fact many of the Architects lesser known properties became hot spots this week drawing hundreds to the lesser known A.D. German Warehouse in Richland Center, and even some to Monona Terrace, designed by Wright in 1938, but built posthumous, opening it's doors in 1997.

Experts credit a number of things but say a large part of it is thanks to the opening of the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail. The trail takes tourists to the nine different Wright buildings in the state, starting in Kenosha, and ending in Richland Center at the A.D. German Warehouse.

