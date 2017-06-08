Father's Day Contest with WKOW

“Tell Your Dad How Much You LOVE Him!”
Enter to win your Dad a Charcoal Grill and $200 in steak from
Miller and Sons Supermarket and WKOW
Here's how it works!
June 9-15, 2017, like WKOW on Facebook and register to win. Enter HERE on Facebook.
|
Official Rules
|
No purchase necessary.
Contest runs:
Submit your entry on our Facebook page in the contest HERE. for a chance to win; $200 in steak and a charcoal grill from Miller and Sons Supermarket and Weber Grill valued at $199. Sponsored by Miller and Sons Supermarket and WKOW. Only entries that are filled out completely will be considered eligible entries. One valid entry per contestant.
1 Charcoal Grill (Value $199)
Taxes are the responsibility of the winner. No cash substitutions permitted. Prize is non-transferable.
Winners must reside within a 60 mile radius of WKOW’s office at 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719.
Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WKOW for 30 days after winning. If winners do not pick up their prize at WKOW 30 days after initial announcement, prize will be forfeited.
Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.