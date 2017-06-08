UPDATE: Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Raymond Rd. incident

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.

The suspect, a man, is in custody.

Authorities say both men are in their 20s.

The incident led to a temporary shutdown of Raymond Rd. near Leland Dr.

The victim is in the hospital. Police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are involved in a tactical situation on Raymond Rd.

Police say at least one person is injured.

They temporarily shut down a portion of Raymond Rd. near Leland Dr. and put crime scene tape around an apartment building.

A number of squad cars are in the area.

27 News has a crew on the scene and will continue to have updates.