McDonell Central holds on to beat Belmont in state softball tour - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

McDonell Central holds on to beat Belmont in state softball tournament

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Belmont softball team made a late rally but still came up short in the Division 5 state semifinals. McDonell Central held on for a 5-4 win at Goodman Diamond.

Belmont only managed four hits in the contest. Lydia Leahy drove in two runs. Sadie Willborn absorbed the loss despite allowing just one earned run over 6 innings. 

Belmont's season ends with a 28-3 record.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>

  • Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

    Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

    Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.    The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.    The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.    The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistan...More >>
    Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.    The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.    The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.    The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistan...More >>

  • Badgers set three more kickoff times

    Badgers set three more kickoff times

     Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.

    More >>

     Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.