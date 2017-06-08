McDonell Central holds on to beat Belmont in state softball tournament

The Belmont softball team made a late rally but still came up short in the Division 5 state semifinals. McDonell Central held on for a 5-4 win at Goodman Diamond.

Belmont only managed four hits in the contest. Lydia Leahy drove in two runs. Sadie Willborn absorbed the loss despite allowing just one earned run over 6 innings.

Belmont's season ends with a 28-3 record.