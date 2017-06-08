'Slenderman' trials jury selection process begins

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The two girls accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in the Slenderman case are now about to stand trial.

15 year olds Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser are accused of stabbing their friend three years ago.

Weier was in court Thursday afternoon, Geyser joined by video.

Both have been in custody for about three years; since the attack in 20-14.

In the next few weeks, lawyers will be trying to find out how much potential jurors already know about the case and whether they can be fair.

"If we have jurors coming into court who believe that, who believe that it's easy to see mental illness in children, that's just simply not true. It's not. Those people quite honestly ought to be struck for cause in a case where we're dealing with a not guilty by mental disease or defect," said Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton.

The girls will be tried separately beginning mid-September.