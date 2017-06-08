'Slenderman' trials jury selection process begins

A woman has been arrested after an overnight stabbing at Ian's Pizza.More >>
Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
The discovery of bottles and bones dating back decades has archaeologists, historians and even a stump removal specialist trying to unravel a mystery in New Lisbon.More >>
A prison inmate was awarded $6.7 million Thursday for claims that she was sexually assaulted by a Milwaukee County jail officer.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a landmark day for Wisconsin and the nation's most famous architect. Today marks the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright a Wisconsinite, loved, and revered for his distinctive and groundbreaking architecture. Across the state, and especially here in Madison, where Wright grew, up celebrations ensued paying homage to the late architect, At the Madison Children's Museum, an exhibit opened in Wrights honor called, "From Coops to Cathedrals: ...More >>
Doctors are seeing more injuries related to outdoor activities this week. One clinic still has pink eye going around.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.More >>
A UW expert on politics and public opinion doesn't think former FBI Director James Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee will change the minds of partisan voters, but likely will have an impact on thousands of Wisconsinites who tuned in without much prior knowledge of the issues discussed.More >>
President Donald Trump will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday for a fundraiser.More >>
New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of natural Resources shows Wisconsin’s wolf population has grown to between 925 and 952.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama’s health care law.More >>
UW Health is launching two programs this summer to help fight hunger in the area. Next week UW Health will become the first health care provider in Dane County to introduce screening for food insecurity.More >>
