Two men arrested for battery after beating man for not giving them money

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they have arrested two men after they say the men attacked another man who declined to give them money.

Police say the incident happened on the 4500 block of East Washington Avenue, at the La Hispana Taqueria.

The victim told police he had gone to make a purchase when the suspects, along with a lady friend entered the store.

One of the men pulled his belt off and began whipping the victim, as the other suspect jumped in delivering several punches.

The victim responded by grabbing a bottle of Raid and began spraying the suspect. the victim also managed to hit the man with the bottle.

As this was happening the employee called police.

The suspects, 28-year-old Marteze Marshall and 24-year-old Daion Griffis ran away but were arrested by police shortly thereafter for battery.

The victim suffered head injuries but is expected to recover.