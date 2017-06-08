Milwaukee inmate awarded $6.7 million in county jail lawsuit

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A prison inmate was awarded $6.7 million Thursday for claims that she was sexually assaulted by a Milwaukee County jail officer.

The woman says she was assaulted in 2013, while she was pregnant.

The same inmate is suing the county because she was shackled while giving birth.

The county is considering appealing the award.

"What happened to the plaintiff is heinous and despicable,but to be very clear the jury did not find that the county caused the plaintiff any harm, Mr. Thicklen did," said Milwaukee County attorney Margaret Daun.

Corrections officer Xavier Thicklen pleaded guilty to felony misconduct in public office as part of a plea deal.

He resigned his job.