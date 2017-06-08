Avery appeal could take a long time - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Avery appeal could take a long time

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) --  It could be some time before any ruling is issued in Steven Avery's appeal.
    Wednesday, the convicted murderer's attorney filed a nearly-1,300 page motion for a new trial.
    The trial judge in his case has retired, and now a Sheboygan County judge has been assigned to it.
    The judge's office says the motion hasn't even arrived in the office and there was no timetable or schedule for what would happen next.

