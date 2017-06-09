Fire destroys boat, causes damage to Dane Co. pier

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- A pier in Dane County is damaged after a boat fire.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies and fire officials were called out to Fish Camp Road at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. A boat was on fire. The owner was taken to the hospital. Officials say he had burns on his hands and arms, but he's expected to survive.



The boat was tied to the pier at the boat launch when it happened. The boat was destroyed. The pier was damaged. The pier has about $15,000 in damage. It is not available to other boaters right now.



Officials say one gallon of fuel did leak into the water.



The fire is under investigation, but officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious. They say it's likely a mechanical issue.