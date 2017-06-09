Bonded pair of dogs need new home; check out Mounds Dog Fest this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society has two new furry friends who are looking for a good home. Keira and Vespar are a bonded pair who were brought up from a rescue down south.

Marissa DeGroot from the DCHS says the pair need to stay together in a new home. They are both fairly young and would work with a variety of families.

Marissa also wanted to let viewers know about Mounds Dog Fest happening Sunday, June 11 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. The event goes from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. You're invited to bring your dog and enjoy contests, demonstrations, pet food vendors and to visit with rescue groups.

For more information on either Keira and Vespar or Mounds Dog Fest, click here.