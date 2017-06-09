Meet 'Ferrets Bueller' and check out Mounds Dog Fest this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society has a unique friend with an even more unique name who's looking for a new home.

"Ferrets Bueller" the ferret was left abandoned in an apartment recently. He and Marissa DeGroot from the DCHS stopped by the WKOW studios Friday morning.

Marissa also wanted to let viewers know about Mounds Dog Fest happening Sunday, June 11 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. The event goes from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. You're invited to bring your dog and enjoy contests, demonstrations, pet food vendors and to visit with rescue groups.

For more information on either Ferrets Bueller or Mounds Dog Fest, click here.