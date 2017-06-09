2017 Parade of Homes looks to inspire current and future homeowners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether you're looking to build a home from the ground up or redo the home you own, the Madison Area Builders' Associations Parade of Homes could be a good place to start. Building professionals will be on hand to connect and talk about current trends and available homes.

The 2017 Parade of Homes runs from June 10 to June 25 and includes homes in neighborhoods in DeForest, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee. You can see these homes from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to Friday (closed Mondays). Ticket information can be found here.

Friday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, we have an inside look at one of the featured homes ahead of the two week event. Be sure to tune in or check out the attached video link after the show for a preview of what to expect during the Parade of Homes.