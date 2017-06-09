Goodman Pool in Madison opens in time for hot weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Goodman Pool opens Friday at noon and there's an incentive to get there early.

The City of Madison says thanks to Goodman's Jewelers, the first 500 kids are free once again. "In honor of Irwin and Robert Goodman, we are pleased to continue this tradition of sponsoring the first 500 kids at the Goodman Pool on opening day," said John Hayes, owner of Goodman's Jewelers.

The Goodmans were long-time supporters of many organizations in Madison, including the parks. They donated nearly $3 million for the construction of the public pool, which opened in 2006.

Goodman Pool is at 325 W. Olin Avenue and offers recreational swimming, lap swimming, lessons and the Waves Swim & Dive Team program. The pool is open daily, weather permitting, through Monday, September 4.

To learn more about promotions, including FREE admission on special Friday nights